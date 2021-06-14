Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires Shares of 1,094 Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.74. 11,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.14. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

