Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $83,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,431,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,852,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,654,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,823,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,759,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.