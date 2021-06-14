Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 20,172 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

