Rock Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,455,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $79.12 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $79.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.39.

