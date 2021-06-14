Rock Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. ING Groep makes up about 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.