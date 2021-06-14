Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 107,700 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,700 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies accounts for approximately 4.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,805,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,812,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $106,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.