Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 237,173 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,173 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.