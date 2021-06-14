Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.33 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 244.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $352.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $254.07 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

