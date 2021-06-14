Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $984,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,299 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $1,504,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,432.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,282 shares of company stock valued at $62,542,021. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $94.00 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

