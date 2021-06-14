Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of INGR opened at $94.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.01. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

