Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 26,919 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 5,117.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.