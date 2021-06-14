Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the quarter. Rogers makes up 5.1% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Rogers worth $26,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Rogers by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rogers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Rogers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $190.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.01. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

