Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $423.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $423.64.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $17.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $364.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,970. Roku has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,816 shares of company stock worth $58,257,848. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

