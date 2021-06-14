Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

RYCEY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,455. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

