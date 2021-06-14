Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $444.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $444.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.12. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,684. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $460.39.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.