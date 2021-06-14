Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $8.74 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Equities research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 287,356 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 409,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 298,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,948,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.