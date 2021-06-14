Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COUR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coursera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.06.

COUR stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.96.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

