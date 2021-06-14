Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Group to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,111 ($27.58).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,152 ($28.12). 3,670,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,318. The company has a market cap of £45.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,189.29. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.