Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Short Interest Up 156.3% in May

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. 12,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,886. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38.

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Company Profile

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

