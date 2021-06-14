Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Malibu Boats worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 227,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.90. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.