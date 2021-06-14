Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in IRadimed by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 663,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 114,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IRMD opened at $28.79 on Monday. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.46 million, a P/E ratio of 359.92 and a beta of 0.99.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

