Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

MPWR opened at $347.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.54 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.77.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at $55,683,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.