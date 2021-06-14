Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.14 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,945 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 30,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $100.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,775,263 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

