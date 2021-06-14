Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Vail Resorts worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN opened at $320.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.61.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,133 shares of company stock worth $3,428,283. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

