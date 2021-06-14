Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,882 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after purchasing an additional 545,897 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 296,983 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 748,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 306,205 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 703,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,082.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 653,609 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $3,161,265.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock worth $12,459,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEG opened at $50.00 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

