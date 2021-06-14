Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,629 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Interface were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Interface by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TILE opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $967.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on TILE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

