SafeMoon Price Up 12.6% This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $21.50 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00061726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00167240 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00185988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.01052077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,324.73 or 1.00359861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002661 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.