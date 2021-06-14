Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Down 4.3%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.63 and last traded at $75.71. 13,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 488,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

