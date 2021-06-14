salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.28. 102,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $228.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.27 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

