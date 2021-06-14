salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 3.1% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.06. The company had a trading volume of 143,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $171.27 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.