Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,143 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Equinix worth $71,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $835.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $821.06. 4,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $727.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.