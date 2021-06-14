Sands Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,414,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $1,339,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 203.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.4% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $38.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,286.00. 28,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,883. The stock has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,178.47. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

