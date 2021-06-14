Sands Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,010 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 1.5% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Workday worth $774,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 14,627.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after buying an additional 737,324 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,249. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.63. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

