Sands Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 91.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610,286 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.21. 2,876,171 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47.

