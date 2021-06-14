Sands Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,686 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 5.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Netflix worth $2,729,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $495.07. 104,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $415.42 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

