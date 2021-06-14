Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Up 121.7% in May

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santo Mining stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. 144,482,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,943,625. Santo Mining has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About Santo Mining

Santo Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other precious mineral resources in the Dominican Republic. It has claims in the Hispaniola Gold-Copper Back-Arc area. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp.

