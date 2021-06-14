Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stake Lowered by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.86% of Sapiens International worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $27.58 on Monday. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

