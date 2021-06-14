ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ScanSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.59. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

