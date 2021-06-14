Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,111,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Shares of SLB opened at $34.89 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

