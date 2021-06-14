Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

SCHL opened at $39.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

