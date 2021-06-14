Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 449,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,808,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.