Sciencast Management LP Invests $259,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 556.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $144.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.79. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 106.21 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

