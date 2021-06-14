Sciencast Management LP Invests $269,000 in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of PB stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.