Sciencast Management LP Sells 995 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DORM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of DORM opened at $102.93 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.41 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

