Sciencast Management LP Takes $286,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $222.40 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $224.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

