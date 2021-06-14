Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,078,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDE. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

NYSE:CDE opened at $10.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

