Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

FMC stock opened at $119.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

