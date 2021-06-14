Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.