Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the May 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRCRF opened at $0.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10. Scorpio Gold has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.17.
About Scorpio Gold
