Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $115.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.